Demi Lovato Reportedly Hospitalized After Apparent Heroin Overdose

Demi Lovato was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday for an apparent heroin overdose, TMZ reports.

According to TMZ, law-enforcement sources say that Lovato was transported from her home in Hollywood Hills shortly before noon. The singer is reportedly currently being treated, but additional information about her condition or what exactly happened are not yet available.

“Page Six” further reports that Los Angeles Police Department would not confirm whether or not Lovato has been taken to the hospital. But they would tell the gossip column that they responded to a “medical emergency” at her home at 11:40 a.m. local time.

Lovato has long been open about her struggles with substance abuse and eating disorders. However, in June, she released a new single, “Sober,” in which she announced that she relapsed following six years of sobriety. She sings in the ballad, “Momma I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And Daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor / To the ones who never left me, we’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober.”

