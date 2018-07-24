Demi Lovato Reportedly Hospitalized After Apparent Heroin Overdose

Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Demi Lovato was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday for an apparent heroin overdose, TMZ reports.

According to TMZ, law-enforcement sources say that Lovato, 25, was transported from her home in Hollywood Hills shortly before noon. She was reportedly treated with Narcan, which is a medication used to reverse a narcotics overdose in emergency situations. A source told People that Lovato is currently “okay and stable.”

The Los Angeles Police Department told People in a statement that they responded to a medical emergency at Lovato’s home. They would not confirm the identity of the patient, but a representative for the Los Angeles Fire Department said they “transported a 25-year-old female patient to a local hospital.”

Lovato has long been open about her struggles with substance abuse, bipolar disorder, and eating disorders. She previously underwent treatment in 2011 but relapsed after leaving the treatment facility. Lovato then entered a sober living facility for a year. The singer celebrated five years of sobriety last March.

However, in June, she released a new single, “Sober,” in which she announced that she relapsed following six years of sobriety. She sings in the ballad, “Momma I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And Daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor / To the ones who never left me, we’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober.”

