Donald Trump Says ‘You Need ID’ to Buy Groceries at Rally in Florida

It’s likely that Donald Trump has never gone grocery shopping. During a “Make America Great Again” rally in Tampa, Florida, Trump stated that “if you go out and you want to buy groceries, you need a picture on a card. You need an ID.”

That’s not true. Maybe if you are paying with a credit card, or purchasing alcohol, you’ll be asked for ID. But you won’t be asked for ID on your weekly grocery run for milk, eggs, and butter – which anyone who has ever purchased their own food would know.

Trump made the point in reference to his push for stronger voter ID laws across the country. “I believe that only American citizens should vote in American elections,” he said. “Which is why the time has come for voter ID, like everything else.”

Many activists believe that voter ID laws will actually suppress turnout in elections, and could violate the rights of U.S. citizens. Strict voter ID laws reportedly help get Trump elected in states like Wisconsin.

Twitter users were quick to point out that the President’s statement about purchasing groceries was not correct. Many wondered how he even got the idea in his head, and others commented that the statement was “out of touch.”

It’s understandable that a man like Trump has never stood in a checkout line with a grocery cart full of food, and therefore doesn’t know that an ID is not required to complete your purchase. The man is too busy paying off all the women he’s had alleged affairs with, pursuing young models, and throwing soccer balls at his wife.