The BBC Prepares for Trump’s Big U.K. Trip by Asking If He’s a ‘Sex Pest’

Just days before the U.S. president’s visit to England, the BBC figured it was a good time to revisit a very worthwhile question: Donald Trump, the sex scandal–plagued world leader who has been accused of sexual misconduct by numerous woman, and who once bragged about grabbing women by the pussy — could he be a sex pest?

The BBC ran a 30-minute report dedicated to this notable query, focusing on Trump’s relations with women in the 1980s and 1990s, on Monday — three days before Trump’s visit to England, where he’s purposely avoiding London and all potential run-ins with the diaper baby blimp modeled after him. Titled “Trump: Is the president a sex pest?,” the report is part of the BBC’s investigative programming series.

While the video is not available for streaming outside of Europe, outlets such as VICE News and the Mirror gained access. Per the reports, the half-hour show features two women and a man who say they witnessed Trump’s behavior at parties in the ’80s and ’90s. One woman, Barbara Pilling, said she met the president in New York in the late 1980s, where Trump questioned her over her age. When she responded 17, the president allegedly responded, “Oh, great. So you’re not too old and not too young. That’s just great.” The man, who asked to remain anonymous, claims he attended many of the same parties as the future president, where there was “a lot of cocaine around,” and wealthy men solicited sex from younger women.

The above allegations: Undeniable sex-pest behavior.