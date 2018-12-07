See Emily Ratajkowski’s Massive Engagement Ring for the First Time

Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Don’t be fooled by Ariana Grande/Pete Davidson and Hailey Baldwin/Justin Bieber — Emily Ratajkowski was the first celeb (this year) to do a surprise, post-breakup engagement. It was so sudden that her now-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, proposed with a paper clip after Ratajkowski initially turned him down because he didn’t have a ring.

But now — four months after they got married — EmRata has an engagement ring! And the ring that Ratajkowski’s been waiting months for? A gold number with one giant square (probably a princess-cut) diamond and one pear-shaped diamond of rivaling size.

Ratajkowski also displayed her affinity for vintage-inspired style at her wedding. Her suit (from Zara) and veiled hat were reminiscent of Bianca Jagger’s. She wears the new ring with the gold band that she and Bear-McClard melded together in Chinatown.