Fashion Nova Is Launching Its Own Beauty Line

If you’ve been browsing Yeezy-like short sets and body-con things with too many holes in them on Fashion Nova’s Instagram like I just was, you’ll be pleased to know that the fast-fashion brand and social-media behemoth is releasing its very own affordable makeup line, Nova Beauty.

In a recent interview with Business of Fashion, CEO Richard Saghian revealed, “We are transforming FashionNova.com into a one-stop shop lifestyle destination,” and an affordable, in-house beauty line is all part of that plan.

For the still uninitiated, this is the same brand that was Googled more than Chanel and Dolce & Gabbana last year. It boasts an impressive number of influencers in its Rolodex and a bunch of celebrity fans in its following, also known as the “schmoney gang” (Cardi B’s words, not mine). A beauty line that shares the brand’s lower price point and super-fast shipping seems like the perfect next step.

Which influencers will be involved? Will Fashion Nova–branded fake lashes be a thing? How does schmoney gang–member Kylie and her lip kits feel about all of this? Unfortunately, these pressing questions will remain unanswered until the end of this year or even early next when the in-house line is projected to drop. Go back to scrolling through #NovaBabe posts on Instagram in the mean time.