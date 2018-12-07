Fendi’s Leather Coat Is a Graphic Feat of Craftsmanship

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Finer Things is a photo series with a playful approach to elusive, glamorous fashion items we’re fixated on right now.

A leather coat in the summer? Sure, but make it breathable. Not known for subtle design, Fendi suggests one can surely sport leather in the heat with this new not-so-simple coat. The lattice-like design of contrasting pale pink and hunter green leather creates a 3-D effect, evoking chain links or a sporty mesh net. Memorable for its intricate design, it’s the right amount of coat for the hot season and can easily be layered into fall wardrobes.

Fendi pink-and-green leather geometric coat, $9,600 at Fendi.com.