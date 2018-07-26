Fenty Beauty Launches a New Silver Highlighter for Charity

Photo: Courtesy of Fenty

As if you somehow needed more convincing to load up on all things Fenty: Rihanna is releasing a limited quantity of a new shade of Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter, with 100 percent of the profits gong to her nonprofit organization, the Clara Lionel Foundation.

The new platinum-silver shade, “Diamond Ball-Out,” is superfine, supersmooth, and ideal for adding luminescence to your face, eyes, or collarbone. The cream-and-powder hybrid is velvety, radiant, and melts easily into skin for highly blendable and long-lasting shimmer. Says RiRi: “It will have you glowing like never before because whenever you wear it, you’re supporting children and other people in need all around the world.”

The Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) engages in global advocacy by funding education, health, and emergency-response programs. This highlighter pulls its name from the CLF’s annual Diamond Ball, a swanky gala that celebrates all the work the organization does. If that sounds like an amazing party that you would love to attend, then I have great news: Every dollar spent on Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter CLF Edition or donated directly to the Clara Lionel Foundation from August 1 to August 24 counts as one entry for a chance to win a trip for you and a guest to this year’s Diamond Ball in New York City. Visit Fenty Beauty on August 1 to get one of the limited-edition highlighters before they’re gone.