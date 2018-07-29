Is Gwyneth Paltrow Béyonce’s ‘Becky With the Good Hair’?

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Back in 2016 when the world was simpler and Castle was still on, Beyoncé did the world a favor and dropped her surprise visual album, Lemonade, to much fanfare and intrigue. Oh, the intrigue! Before we had the mystery of #WhoBitBeyoncé, we were trying to crack the case of “Becky with the good hair,” which Bey brings up in the adultery jam “Sorry” about her husband, Jay Z: “He only want me when I’m not there / He better call Becky with the good hair.” There were previously some serious Becky leads with fashion designer Rachel Roy and singer Rita Ora, although both women sharply denied they carried on an affair with the rapper.

After about two years of crickets, though, last week we were offered a sliver of a theory from Amber Rose about Becky’s identity. Appearing on Spencer and Heidi Pratt’s podcast, Rose believed the glossy-maned woman to be none other than Gwyneth Paltrow, offering up her reasons as to why. “They were like friends, and then, like, you don’t see Gwyneth Paltrow with Beyoncé anymore,” Rose said. “Now Gwyneth lost her husband, but, like, Beyoncé’s still with Jay.”

Rose’s theory is half-baked at best and we’d probably ignore it, but it made its way back to Paltrow, who was flabbergasted to be caught up in this follicle narrative. “WHAT??? Of course not, that is ABSURD. Good Lord,” she wrote in response to a commenter on Instagram.

Glad we cleared that up. #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on Jul 27, 2018 at 6:43am PDT

Do not come for the high priestess of Goop!