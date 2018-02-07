Harvey Weinstein Indicted on Three More Charges in New York

Photo: Pool/Getty Images

The Manhattan district attorney has filed three more charges against Harvey Weinstein. The ex–Weinstein Company producer was charged with an additional count of criminal sexual act in the first degree for a forcible sexual act against a third woman in 2006, and two counts of predatory sexual assault, Manhattan DA Cyrus R. Vance Jr. announced Monday, according to ABC News. Predatory sexual assault is a Class A-II felony that carries a minimum sentence of ten years, and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

After a series of exposés in the New York Times and The New Yorker reported that Weinstein had a decades-long history of allegedly sexually assaulting and harassing women, he was arrested in May and indicted on first- and third-degree rape charges. Weinstein has continued to deny all allegations of nonconsenual sex, and pleaded not guilty.