As Hollywood’s women are called upon to explicate the finer points of feminist theory in every red-carpet interview, most of Hollywood’s men continue to display their ignorance when it comes to the aims and accomplishments of the #MeToo movement. Most recently, Famous Hollywood moustache Henry Cavill was interviewed by GQ Australia, during which the Super Man and Mission Impossible star explained why the fight against sexual harassment and assault is a little bit annoying for him personally.

After acknowledging that “stuff has to change” (thanks!) Cavill demurred, saying that he’d really rather things not change all too much.

“There’s something wonderful about a man chasing a woman,” he says. “There’s a traditional approach to that, which is nice. I think a woman should be wooed and chased, but maybe I’m old-fashioned for thinking that.”

The problem, warns Cavill, is that nowadays it’s very difficult to flirt with a woman without being called a rapist and sent to jail.

“It’s very difficult to do that if there are certain rules in place. Because then it’s like: ‘Well, I don’t want to go up and talk to her, because I’m going to be called a rapist or something’. So you’re like, ‘Forget it, I’m going to call an ex-girlfriend instead, and then just go back to a relationship, which never really worked’. But it’s way safer than casting myself into the fires of hell, because I’m someone in the public eye, and if I go and flirt with someone, then who knows what’s going to happen? Now? Now you really can’t pursue someone further than, ‘No’. It’s like, ‘OK, cool’. But then there’s the, ‘Oh why’d you give up?’ And it’s like, ‘Well, because I didn’t want to go to jail?’”

Apologies to Henry Cavill’s ex-girlfriends!