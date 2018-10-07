This New Mascara Promises Crazy-Long Lashes

Natural-looking lashes are having a moment, but truly good voluminous mascaras that make it look like you’re wearing extensions become best sellers. Entering into the latter category is the new mascara from Hourglass cosmetics: Caution Extreme Lash Mascara. The black formula promises a rumored “400 percent” more volume with one stroke.

Hourglass is known for its science-y approach to makeup and sleek packaging. The new mascara, in its gold tube with “CAUTION” blazed on the front contains a new type of brush, that is a two-in-one brush called the 4DAMPLIFIER. It features a side with short bristles to coat the lashes and a denser bristled side to deliver the most product onto each lash. Not for the faint of heart or those who prefer no-makeup makeup, especially since it only comes in one shade, ultra black.

More impressive than what it’s formulated with is the long list of stuff it does without. It’s a vegan mascara (but without cannabis oil, that we know of), and doesn’t have parabens, sulfates, or any of the other chemicals that Jonathan Van Ness scared you off of. It’s available now for $29 on Hourglasscosmetics.com, and will be available at many retailers including Sephora, Nordstrom, Bergdorf, and Barneys.

$29, Hourglass Cosmetics Caution Extreme Lash Mascara $29 at Hourglass Cosmetics Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.