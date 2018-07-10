How Likely Are You to Get Skin Cancer?

By

The Skin We’re In: Because sometimes beauty really is skin deep.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States, with an estimated 9,500 Americans diagnosed every day. Though the danger varies depending on skin type, too much exposure to harmful UV rays puts all people at risk of skin cancer. Here’s the truth about tanning and cumulative exposure to the sun.

Watch Now

  1. Interior Lives: This Upper East Side Apartment Is a Living Work of Art
  2. How Parkland Survivors and Chicago Youth Are Uniting to End Gun Violence
  3. What It’s Like: My 30-Year Struggle With Antidepressants
  4. Do You Have What It Takes to Be a Lobster Lady?
  5. 6 Moms on Motherhood Through the Years
  6. The Grimes Guide to Space Travel
  7. How We Made Our Own CGI Influencer in 48 Hours
  8. Milena and the Technicolor Dog Coat
  9. What Would You Wear to Meet God?
  10. How Women Filmmakers Get It Done
  11. What Does It Take To Be a Duchess? Inside a Royal Etiquette Class
  12. The 7 Most Outspoken Women About Equal Pay in Hollywood
  13. How to Apply Mascara: 14 Ways in Two Minutes
  14. Men Describe Stills From Janelle Monáe’s ‘Pynk’ Music Video
  15. Macron’s State Visit With Trump Was a Film Noir Romance
  16. Get Ultra-Colorful Smoky Eyes With Tom Ford’s Extrême Collection
  17. What Exactly Is Going On With Donald and Melania Trump’s Body Language?
  18. As One: Making the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Yearbook
  19. ‘How I Get It Done’ Panelists Share Their Secrets to Success
  20. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Engagement Chicken
How Likely Are You to Get Skin Cancer?
  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.