How Likely Are You to Get Skin Cancer?
The Skin We’re In: Because sometimes beauty really is skin deep.
According to the American Academy of Dermatology, skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States, with an estimated 9,500 Americans diagnosed every day. Though the danger varies depending on skin type, too much exposure to harmful UV rays puts all people at risk of skin cancer. Here’s the truth about tanning and cumulative exposure to the sun.
Watch Now
