Exactly How Many Separated Immigrant Families Have Been Reunited?

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The Trump administration has kept the public in the dark on the numbers of people affected by its family-separation policy. Conflicting reports have spurred confusion about the amount of immigrant families who have been reunited since their separation at the border, and the number of children that remain, weeks later, in government detention.

While the administration has been opaque in providing details about the estimated 3,000 children still separated, some information has emerged. Here’s what we know so far.

Only four children under the age of 5 have been reunited with their families

In late June, a federal court ordered the Trump administration to reunite every family they’d separated at the border within 30 days. For the 102 children under 5 who were in government custody, the deadline was even shorter: The government was given until Tuesday, July 10, to reunite them with their parents. While the administration said it would release 54 of the 102 to their parents by this date, recent reports show that only four have been released from government custody so far. Upon release, each child is equipped with ankle monitors to make sure they appear at scheduled court hearings.

According to a July 10 Department of Justice filing, 51 children under the age of 5 are eligible for reunification with a parent who is currently in ICE detention. Thirty-four of them are expected to be released Tuesday, while 16 more will be released Tuesday or “as soon thereafter as parentage can be identified.” Meanwhile, one child’s parent has criminal-background-check results that are “still in question” and were supposed to have been resolved by the end of the court deadline.

What about the remaining 47 kids under the age of 5?

The filing shows that 20 of these children are eligible for reunification, but not by today’s July 10 deadline, due to “legitimate logistical impediments that render timely compliance excusable or impossible.” These include the deportation of 12 parents and ongoing safety and screening procedures for the remaining 8.

When explaining the delay to the New York Times, Chris Meekins, a senior official in the Department of Health and Human Services, pointed to safety concerns. “Our process may not be as quick as some might like but there is no question that it is protecting children.” He added that in some cases, “if we had just reunited kids with the adults, we would be putting them in the care of a rapist, a kidnapper, a child abuser, and someone who was charged with murder in their home nation.”

When will children older than 5 be released?

While the administration is currently focused on undoing its mess for the youngest children, thousands remain in government custody estranged from their families. Only 500 families are confirmed to have been reunited so far.

Judge Dana Sabraw, the federal judge who ordered the administration to release the children, was dissatisfied with the delay and insisted that progress march forward.“These are firm deadlines; they are not aspirational goals. I would like the process to continue as expeditiously as it has been with paramount focus on the children’s welfare.”

There’s still a lot we don’t know, and many children could still be unaccounted for

The ACLU told CNN it believes as many as ten more children under the age of 5 might not be on the government’s list, and said it would provide those names to the government to investigate.

Reporters have also called into question the government’s initial figures about how many children have been separated from their parents. The most recent official estimate from July 5 indicated that a little under 3,000 children are currently in government custody after being separated from their parents. But other totals that factor in separations before Trump’s “zero-tolerance policy” became official reflect a larger impact: The Intercept estimated as many as 3,700 in June, and McClatchy reported as many as 6,000.

Raices, the Texas-based nonprofit that has raised more than $20 million to help families separated at the border, is planning to pay as much money is necessary to release an estimated 2,500 children. They have already paid nearly $100,000 in bonds for about 18 people who are in custody with the Department of Homeland Security.

“We will not simply fork over a check and hope for the best,” said Jonathan Ryan, the executive director of Raices told the Times. “We expect that the government will act in good faith, as the American people are demanding, and sit down with us, put all of our cards on the table.”

This post will be updated as we learn more details. To see ways you can help immigrant families and children, click here.