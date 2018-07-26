How This Urban Planner Gets Her Skin So Good

Photo: Sabrina Bazile

Do you ever see someone on Instagram and think, Why is your skin so good? We do, so we started asking. Welcome to Why Is Your Skin So Good.

Sabrina Bazile is a writer, urban planner, and self-taught graphic designer based in Brooklyn who currently works for New York City’s Department of Housing Preservation & Development. In addition to those interests, she cares a lot about skin care. “I have been interested in skin care since I was 12 because I had acne. My acne didn’t clear until I was 23, so for 11 years I was depressed over my skin.”

Now, she’s a skin-care junkie and a devout YouTube beauty video watcher. She especially loves ten-step Korean skin-care routines. “It’s most likely an excuse for me to spend money on products, but I love having hydrated, oily, and dewy skin. I think it’s a sign of health.”

$38, Sephora TATCHA The Deep Cleanse “I just switched from Glossier’s Milky Jelly Cleanser to Tatcha’s Deep Cleanse cleanser because I got the Tatcha as a sample and fell in love with how smooth it makes my skin feel.” $38 at Sephora Buy

$30, Sephora DR ROEBUCK’S Byron 2-in-1 Mask + Scrub “I use this about two to three times a week as a mask, but if my skin feels rough or dull, I’ll use it as an exfoliator after cleansing. I love Dr. Roebuck’s products because of their clean, minimal ingredients.” $30 at Sephora Buy

$26, Sephora LANCÔME Tonique Confort Re-Hydrating Comforting Toner with Acacia Honey “I got this on a whim because I was looking for a toner. Also, the packaging was too cute to pass. It makes my skin feel soft.” $26 at Sephora Buy

$38, Sephora KORA ORGANICS Noni Radiant Eye Oil “I was always interested in trying Kora Organics products, so I also got this on a whim. I’ve genuinely noticed an improvement to the fine lines under my eyes and brightness. It also has a nice cooling effect under my eyes.” $38 at Sephora Buy

$20, Amazon Joyal Beauty Organic Retinol Serum for Face Skin Eyes “I heard from a friend that I should be using retinol to help keep pimples at bay and help with hyperpigmentation. I’ve been using this serum for two years and it has erased all my dark spots and discoloration.” $20 at Amazon Buy $20 at Amazon Buy

$68, Sephora Noni Glow Face Oil “I’ve always used face oils to further hydrate my skin, and the Noni Glow Face Oil is a nice moisturizer and brightens my skin.” $68 at Sephora Buy

$50, Sephora DR ROEBUCK’S Nuddy Ultra Hydrating and Repair Crème “This is the thickest moisturizer I’ve found and it’s incredibly hydrating. I use this in the winter when my skin gets dry. I also love how it has minimal ingredients.” $50 at Sephora Buy

$68, Sephora TATCHA The Water Cream “I just started using this because it’s humid as hell in New York in the summer and I needed a moisturizer that is lightweight but still hydrating. This gives me the burst of hydration my skin needs but still satisfies my desire to be dewy, not oily.” $68 at Sephora Buy

$11, Amazon Rose Water Facial Toner Hydrate and Refresh by Trader Joe’s “This is a must in the summer. I carry it with me and spritz while in the subway to freshen up. I also use it at night after moisturizing because the loft area in my apartment gets humid so I use it to cool myself down.” $11 at Amazon Buy $11 at Amazon Buy

$12, Glossier Glossier Balm Dotcom “Balm Dot Com was how I was first introduced to Glossier and I like how versatile it is. I don’t just use it on my lips — I’ll put a little on my hands and cuticles too.” $12 at Glossier Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.