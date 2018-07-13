Hot Days Call for a White Dress and Sneakers

Is there a print more summery than polka dots? Though you might associate it with outdated retro-inspired dresses, the pattern has emerged as a sleek runway trend in the past few years. Street style–friendly brands like Jacquemus, Loewe and Balenciaga have updated the design by putting the dots on everything from pointy-toed mules to cinched dresses and billowy blouses. But you don’t need to spend a ton of money to get in on the look — it’s trickled down to more affordable retailers as well.

Take this breezy Asos polka-dot dress — the playful print and thigh-exposing cut were made for a hot, sunny day. Wearing it with heels comes off as too fussy when all you want to do is stroll through the park. Instead, why not try a pair of sneakers? If you’re hesitant to go into full ugly sneaker mode, swap in a less chunky pair of Air Force 1s for contrast. To really ramp up the styling, try an equally as graphic pair of black-and-white hoop earrings and break up the monochromatic vibe with a tiny, colorful bag.

Shop the Story

Photography by Heather Hazzan

Styled by Lindsay Peoples Wagner

Produced by Liane Radel

Makeup: Angela Davis Deacon @ De facto using Paula’s Choice

Hair by Junya Nakashima

Model: Diane at Muse, NYC

Thanks to Quixote, NYC.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.