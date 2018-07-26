Inside Aelfie’s Eclectic Williamsburg Loft

Artist and textile designer, Aelfie Oudghiri, found a light-drenched loft in a converted industrial building in Williamsburg, where she could create a three-bedroom home for her family and their cat, the Shah.

With a worldly mix of color punches and zero dull moments, her eclectic décor includes a Verner Panton love seat mixed in with a beaded Nigerian throne that she carted home from Harlem, on her back, when she was seven months pregnant.

This tour is full of playful surprises. Follow along as our design editor, Wendy Goodman, reveals one of the most smartly curated and vibrant spaces that embraces color with no hesitation.