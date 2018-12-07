Inside Asbury Park’s Luxurious New Beachfront Resort

Asbury Park’s Glam Squad

By

There’s something extra magical about seaside resorts, then something extra forlorn when they start to decay from neglect — which was the case for years with the seaside community of Asbury Park. Founded in 1871 in Monmouth County, New Jersey, by James A. Bradley, this beach town, just an hour and ten minutes from Manhattan, was a place to escape, complete with a boardwalk, orchestra pavilion, public changing rooms, amusement park, convention hall, and casino. All of which pretty much went to seed until this sleeping beauty was claimed eight years ago by developer Jay Sugarman of iStar, who has already renovated the Asbury Lanes bowling alley and built the Asbury Hotel and Monroe condominiums. But the Asbury Ocean Club Surfside Resort and Residences begs its place as the jewel in the Asbury crown.

Jay Sugarman, chairman and CEO of iStar, brought architect Anda Andrei onboard four years ago to design the buildings of Asbury Park. For this latest endeavor, Andrei, along with Handel Architects and Bonetti Kozerski Studio, created interior aesthetics that embrace modern, pared-down living drenched in ocean views, natural light, and sea breezes. The 17-story tower will have 54 hotel rooms, 130 residential units, and amenities including a spa and outdoor pool.

The rooms feature wraparound balconies with infinity views of the ocean, as seen in this living-room rendering. Photo: Rendering courtesy of iStar
“Our intention was not to create a Disneyland of nostalgia for a lost era,” Andrei says of the design. “We want to be of our time now. The kitchens, as seen here, will have Miele appliances and washers and dryers, as well as wide-plank, bleached white-oak floors.” Photo: Rendering courtesy of iStar
It will be like having your own spa at home by the sea, as seen here in a rendering of a master bath that has Hansgrohe fixtures and a walk-in rain shower. The two penthouses will offer rooftop terraces and outdoor kitchens with alfresco living and dining areas. Photo: Rendering courtesy of iStar
As much as this complex offers new living terrain, with a pool and outdoor bar, seen here, Andrei said that though the Resort and Residences is a new construction, buildings like the Asbury Lanes, for example, has not only been revived but enhanced with music programs produced by the Bowery Presents, which featured the Jersey shore’s own Bruce Springsteen in June. Photo: Rendering courtesy of iStar
In just an an hour and ten minutes from the city, you could be contemplating this: “You can choose to be in your own bubble,” Andrei says, “or go downstairs and enjoy the character and wonderful venues of the streets. You can walk everywhere! You don’t even need a car here.” And that is the icing on the cake. Photo: Rendering courtesy of iStar

Tags:

Inside Asbury Park’s Luxurious New Beachfront Resort