Inside Asbury Park’s Luxurious New Beachfront Resort

There’s something extra magical about seaside resorts, then something extra forlorn when they start to decay from neglect — which was the case for years with the seaside community of Asbury Park. Founded in 1871 in Monmouth County, New Jersey, by James A. Bradley, this beach town, just an hour and ten minutes from Manhattan, was a place to escape, complete with a boardwalk, orchestra pavilion, public changing rooms, amusement park, convention hall, and casino. All of which pretty much went to seed until this sleeping beauty was claimed eight years ago by developer Jay Sugarman of iStar, who has already renovated the Asbury Lanes bowling alley and built the Asbury Hotel and Monroe condominiums. But the Asbury Ocean Club Surfside Resort and Residences begs its place as the jewel in the Asbury crown.

Jay Sugarman, chairman and CEO of iStar, brought architect Anda Andrei onboard four years ago to design the buildings of Asbury Park. For this latest endeavor, Andrei, along with Handel Architects and Bonetti Kozerski Studio, created interior aesthetics that embrace modern, pared-down living drenched in ocean views, natural light, and sea breezes. The 17-story tower will have 54 hotel rooms, 130 residential units, and amenities including a spa and outdoor pool.

Photo: Rendering courtesy of iStar

Photo: Rendering courtesy of iStar

Photo: Rendering courtesy of iStar

Photo: Rendering courtesy of iStar