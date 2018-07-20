Inside One of the World’s Largest Alexander McQueen Collections

Photo: Elizabeth Lippman

Ahead of a documentary about Alexander “Lee” McQueen’s life and designs, one of the world’s largest collectors of Alexander McQueen clothing opened up her archive. Jennifer Zuiker, a California-based owner of a horror-prop-rental company, has been quietly acquiring rare McQueen pieces for years. In honor of the documentary, which premieres today, she lent some of the coolest pieces from her collection for the film’s press day in Los Angeles. Even a small sample of five dresses exhibits McQueen’s impressive range as a designer. After all, he is a favorite of Kate Middleton’s, but he also brought assless chaps to fashion week.

Zuiker’s collection is most likely the largest private collection in the United States and rivals heiress Daphne Guinness’s massive stockpile, which she inherited from editor Isabella Blow. When McQueen died in 2010, Blow bought McQueen’s entire first collection (which is hard to beat if you’re a collector). Zuiker’s selection is kept in storage, but she lent some pieces for the documentary’s final scene. See five of the rarefied pieces below, ranging from an intricately pleated ball gown to a short tartan-and-lace number.

