Ivanka Trump Is Finally Closing Her Fashion Brand

Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Ever since Ivanka Trump separated herself from her namesake fashion brand over a year ago — a decision prompted by the election of her father and her new job as a senior White House adviser — the label has suffered. On Tuesday, she announced it will finally cease operations.

“After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington,” Ivanka Trump said in a statement on Tuesday, emphasizing the idea that her absence is what hurt the brand (as opposed to, um, her presence in politics). “So making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners.”

According to reports, sales for Ivanka Trump’s brand actually increased in 2016, around the time of her father’s election. (She also reportedly pocketed more than $5 million last year through a remaining company trust.) However, a number of retailers have since decided to distance themselves as the Trump family faced a barrage of conflict-of-interest claims surrounding their various enterprises. Hudson’s Bay Company, Canada’s largest department-store chain, is one such retailer who pulled Ivanka Trump’s line from its stores this summer, citing poor performance.

On Tuesday, the brand’s new president, Abigail Klem, informed her 18 remaining employees that the company would be shutting down and that the brand’s licensing deals would not be renewed. It is reported that Ivanka Trump will address the staff later in the day.

So long, Ivanka’s shift dresses. We will not miss you.