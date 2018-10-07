J.Crew Is Making More Curvy Clothing

J.Crew will make its classic staples accessible to more people through extended sizes, doing its part to rectify fashion’s size problem. The brand is taking two approaches: 1) They’re partnering with Universal Standard, an up-and-coming brand that carries sizes 6–32, on a capsule collection. 2) They’ve already started rolling out extended sizes in their own collections, and will continue to do so through the fall.

It’s a smart approach for J.Crew. Universal Standard really knows how to engineer clothes for different sizes, and according to Fashionista, they’re imparting that knowledge to J.Crew. In the Universal Standard capsule and in J.Crew’s new extended sizes, there won’t be a distinction between plus and straight sizes. Shoppers will simply see an article of clothing that’s available in many sizes, rather than putting plus sizes in a different section.

The J.Crew x Universal Standard capsule collection is already available, and goes from an XXS to a 5X. And it’s really cute: J.Crew staples like cardigans are mixed in with classic takes on trends (like the pencil skirt with a track-suit stripe). Naturally, there’s lots of gingham and stripes. Hopefully more retailers will follow their lead.