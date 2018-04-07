Photo: Alex Wroblewski/2017 Getty Images

This 4th of July, a beautifully American act happened. Not fireworks or a Taylor Swift party (RIP), but a world record at a hot dog eating contest. Joey “Jaws” Chestnut beat his own record and ate 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes at the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island. Or at least he swallowed them after dipping them in water. His previous record was 72 hot dogs.

The second place winner managed to eat 45, which is still impressive, but pales in comparison to Chestnut’s 74. The video is below, but be warned — it’s hardly ASMR.