This Artist Sculpts Human & Animal Blood Into Striking Works of Art
From his studio in Queens, New York, artist Jordan Eagles spends his days making striking, life-size sculptures. His medium of choice? Resin and blood — from humans and animals. We visit his studio to find out more about the artist’s process, and his philosophy behind using this most primal, essential elixir of humanity.
One of Eagles’s sculptures, Blood Mirror, will be shown at the Museum of the City of New York as part of the ”Germ City: Microbes and the Metropolis” exhibition. It will run from September 14, 2018 to April 28, 2019.
Watch Now
