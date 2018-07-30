Julie Chen Says She’ll Stand By Les Moonves ‘Today, Tomorrow, Forever’

Photo: CBS

As questions continue to surround the future of CBS and its chairman Les Moonves in the wake the New Yorker’s expose about his alleged sexual harassment, Julie Chen is still standing behind her husband. Chen, who married Moonves in 2004, started off her CBS show The Talk today by reaffirmed her support for her husband. “Some you may be aware of what’s been going on in my life for the last few days,” Chen said. “I issued the one and only statement I will ever make on this topic on Twitter, and I will stand by that statement today, tomorrow, forever.”

Chen issued her statement on Friday soon after the New Yorker published its story on Moonves. “I have known my husband, Leslie Moonves, since the late ‘90s, and I have been married to him for almost 14 years,” she wrote. “Leslie is a good man and a loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader. He has always been a kind, decent and moral human being. I fully support my husband and stand behind him and his statement.” The CBS board is meeting today, and will like face decisions about Moonves’s future with the company.