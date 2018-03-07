Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin’s Date Goes Awry in the Hamptons

Justin Bieber. Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea/2018 Getty Images

So far, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are having a great summer — up until their Mercedes Benz broke down in the Hamptons yesterday on their date. Sad.

The car (a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, according to People) broke down in the middle of an intersection. Both Baldwin and Bieber got out of the car’s gull-wing doors, and Bieber directed traffic. Yep, Justin Bieber directed traffic in the Hamptons yesterday while waiting for a tow truck.

The police came to Bieber and Baldwin’s aid soon enough, allowing the two to drive away into the Hamptons sunset. Presumably to toast Bieber’s heroic behavior elsewhere.

