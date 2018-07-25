Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner announced their engagement on Tuesday, after six years of dating. Kushner reportedly proposed a few weeks ago in upstate New York, but now that the news is officially out, the supermodel and coder was able to show off her engagement ring to the world.

In an Instagram Story posted from Beijing, Kloss excitedly holds up the ring her new fiancé gave to her as she excitedly thanks friends and fans for all the sweet messages. From the post, it looks as if the ring a is a (very large) cushion-cut diamond.

A post shared by All celebrity news (@all_celebrity_news_) on Jul 25, 2018 at 2:47am PDT

Congratulations to the happy couple! Please invite us to the wedding.