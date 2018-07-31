What Does It Mean That Karlie Kloss and Harry Styles Are Hanging Out?

Brace yourself, we have some potentially troubling news for you: Taylor Swift’s “best friend” Karlie Kloss is currently hanging out on a yacht with Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend Harry Styles.

As you’ll recall, Swift and Styles dated briefly in 2013. Their short yet dramatic relationship was forever immortalized in Swift’s 1989 album — which included a song about the time they apparently got into a snowmobile accident in the woods! — as well as in a “self explanatory” song by Styles last year. So you’d think Swift’s supposed best friend would steer clear of this guy … right?

Well, in what can only be described as either the biggest act of betrayal in the history of the world or simply a nice time at sea, the newly engaged Kloss (who will soon be Ivanka Trump’s sister-in-law, how nice) was pictured eating lunch on a boat with Styles and Diane von Furstenberg. The image/potential evidence of treachery was posted on Instagram by the legendary fashion designer on Tuesday.

Glamourous lunch break !@harrystyles @karliekloss A post shared by @ therealdvf on Jul 31, 2018 at 7:16am PDT

So what does this mean? Are rumors of “Kaylor’s” demise true, and are Swift and Kloss no longer close enough that they’d actively avoid each other’s exes out of loyalty? Is Swift over her breakup with Styles and thereby allowing Kloss, whom she is still reportedly “friends” with, to hang out with him? Or were they merely part of a big group on the boat and someone suggested they posed together so Kloss agreed and didn’t think about the horrific ramifications of her actions?

We may never know — but this wouldn’t be the first time Kloss was photographed hanging out with someone Swift isn’t too pleased with…