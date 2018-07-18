This Rambling Kellyanne Conway Interview Sent Me to Another Dimension

Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

At the best of times, a Kellyanne Conway interview is confusing, destabilizing, and leaves one with the kind of dizzying nausea astronauts experience when flung into zero gravity. At worst, they are like this interview she gave on Fox and Friends Wednesday morning, noted by CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins, in which she was asked about White House chief of staff John Kelly turning off the lights during the president’s comments on the American intelligence community on Tuesday.

Some background: A day after saying that he sees no reason “why it would have been” Russia that interfered in the 2016 presidential election, president and baby blimp model Donald Trump clarified his statements, explaining: “In a key sentence in my remarks, I said the word ‘would’ instead of ‘wouldn’t.’ The sentence should have been: ‘I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t be Russia.” He also said he has “full faith and support for the U.S. intelligence agencies,” but as he made this statement, the lights dimmed ominously.

WATCH: Lights in White House go out as Pres. Trump says he has "full faith and support for America's intelligence agencies."



"Oops, they just turned off the light. That must be the intelligence agencies...that was strange, but that's OK" https://t.co/orvRaC1JwW pic.twitter.com/mUfLSAilNW — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 17, 2018

Washington Post photographer Jabin Botsford captured the moment on his Instagram account, writing that John Kelly had accidentally turned off the lights. Asked about the innocuous incident the next day, Kellyanne Conway gave this answer which dissolved my Earthly being and transported me to another plane of existence. After initially denying that Kelly had turned off the lights, she said:

Listen, don’t believe what you read. We see things that are unsourced, thinly sourced, outsourced, all the time. There was an article yesterday that we all even denied it was true but it ran anyway, it doesn’t have a single White House or senior administration official source. So lots of folks on the outside who think they know what’s going on in here. But you know what’s going on in here? A great economy, security across the world, a military that’s funded, tax cuts that are working. And this is success. The president did make a joke about that, the “Hey I full faith in the intelligence community,” and the lights went out, but they went back on. But it’s important that he said that, and he knows how hard those men and women in the intelligence community, many of whom risk their lives to give us information and keep us safe work, and he stands with them.

What. Watch the full clip below if you too would like to be freed from this hellish dimension.