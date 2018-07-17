Photo: Getty Images

In his new series on Showtime, comedian Sacha Baron Cohen asks Who Is America? To help him answer that thorny question, he hired, among other (exclusively) men, Kurt Metzger, the disgraced comedian who has openly mocked rape accusers and harassed women like Lindy West and Sady Doyle who spoke out against rape jokes in comedy. Which raises the question: Are there simply no other comedy writers out there?

In a tweet this weekend, Buzzfeed’s Summer Anne Burton noted not only that Metzger was listed as one of the writers on Baron Cohen’s latest mockumentary series, but that none of the show’s ten writers are women. “Who is America indeed,” she wrote.

So uh the the Sacha Baron Cohen show has some great moments but realized (while noting that the show has no female writers on its 10 person staff) that they hired Kurt Metzger, a comedian fired from Amy Schumer’s show because he’s a violent misogynist. — Summer Anne Burton (@summeranne) July 16, 2018

Metzger fell from grace in 2016, after he came to the defense of comic Aaron Glaser, who was banned from the Upright Citizens Brigade theater when he was accused of rape by multiple women. In a since-deleted Facebook post, Metzger mocked the allegations against Glaser, whom he referred to as “Jiff Dilfyberg” (how could Baron Cohen possibly pass up that kind of writing, folks) writing, “Jiff Dilfyberg is a rapist! I know because women said it and that’s all I need! Never you mind who they are. They are women! ALL women are as reliable as my bible! A book that, much like women, is incapable of lying!”

Metzger was writing for Inside Amy Schumer at the time. Schumer denounced his comments, but later defended him in an interview with Charlie Rose, saying, “He’s not Bill Cosby.”

I am so saddened and disappointed in Kurt Metzger. He is my friend and a great writer and I couldn't be more against his recent actions. — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) August 17, 2016

Those were not his first troubling statements about assault. Three years earlier, after her appearance on W. Kamau Bell’s FX show Totally Biased to debate rape jokes in comedy with Jim Norton, Lindy West said she was subjected to a series of angry Facebook comments from Metzger. A screenshot West shared with the Daily Dot includes comments like, “the 1 in 4 rape statistic in BULLSHIT. it’s more like 1 in 14,” “the 1 in 4 is an old feminist lie that people just seem to accept for some reason,” and “not all feminists. a certain kind. let’s call her a cunt.”

The Daily Dot also shared a screenshot of another since-deleted Facebook post from 2013, in which Metzger apparently brags about choking an ex-girlfriend, writing, “I had an ex smash all my shit with a hammer because she was insane and i choked her. Not really hard, but definitely criminally.” Adding, “Who the fuck thinks they can smash my shit with a hammer??? […] fuck you bitch. you clearly don’t have the fear you should have.” (The Daily Dot notes they were unable to confirm the authenticity of the screenshots, which Sady Doyle posted on Twitter.)

And now, after a brief hiatus, Metzger got a crack at answering the question “Who is America?”, though his hiring raised some eyebrows on Twitter.

I was excited to watch Sacha Baron Cohen's #WhoIsAmerica until I discovered he hired the serial harasser and admitted domestic abuser Kurt Metzger to be on his (all male) writing staff. Do better people in positions of power. Hire women. Hire non abusers. https://t.co/dQbG83G6KK — Sarah Ann Masse (@SarahAnnMasse) July 16, 2018

the first episode of Sacha Baron Cohen's WHO IS AMERICA? credits 10 writers and six executive producers. all are men. Cherry on top: One of the writers is Kurt Metzger. https://t.co/wn2v3fNwLw — sonia saraiya (@soniasaraiya) July 16, 2018

Dear @Showtime Kurt Metzger is an absolutely violent and sexist nightmare and the hiring of him for this show is beyond disappointing https://t.co/vwILByGT0n — Nancy Upton (@nancyupton) July 17, 2018

While Metzger should absolutely be blamed for being a virulent misogynist, he can’t be blamed for taking a job that was offered to him. The blame there lays squarely on the shoulders of the Who Is America? creators, who could have chosen literally anyone else to write for them. There has to be at least seven comedy writers out there who are very funny and haven’t openly and repeatedly belittled rape accusers. Who knows, maybe a couple of them are even women!

This post has been updated to reflect that W. Kamau Bell was the host of Totally Biased.