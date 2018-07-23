Everyone Leonardo DiCaprio’s Played Volleyball With This Summer

Photo: Getty Images; Amazon

Leonardo DiCaprio is a man of many talents. He is an actor, vaper, environmental activist, Pussy Posse founder, and one of the world’s preeminent scholars of 20-something blondes. But like any modern Renaissance Bro, DiCaprio is always pushing himself to master new skills. Most recently: beach volleyball.

DiCaprio seems to have spent much of this summer on the beach outside his Malibu home, rallying, diving for balls, spiking, digging, dinking, and other terms I just learned on the Darien, Connecticut, YMCA website. Dressed in a white shirt, grimy baseball cap, and sunglasses, DiCaprio plays with a rotating cast of bronzed and scantily clad men and women. Are these tryouts for a new Pussy Posse? Is he part of some secret league? Is he just trying something new? Who knows, his motivations are his own.

In any case, here are some of the characters who have been spotted volleying with DiCaprio this summer. Admittedly, this list isn’t complete because some of the people he played with, while extremely attractive, were not famous, and we don’t know their names. We will continue to update this list as necessary.

Sean Penn

Photo: Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

Though it’s unclear whether Penn actually participated in any matches, the two actors co-hosted a Fourth of July party together at DiCaprio’s house in Malibu where, according to TMZ, DiCaprio “got patriotic” by “serving his country” as well as “serving his guests during a volleyball game.”

Penn “appears to have stayed out of the sand” but DiCaprio probably tossed him a ball or two while they discussed their shared interests like newsboy caps and explaining things.

Ansel Elgort

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

A couple of weeks later, again in Malibu, Elgort and DiCaprio were described as “Volleyball BFFs” by E! and according to People, “They were both seen making some serious plays as they leaped into the air and attempted to spike the ball to the other side.”

DiCaprio was once again wearing a white T-shirt, and Elgort was wearing puka shells.

Scott Eastwood

Photo: JB Lacroix/Getty Images

While Elgort and DiCaprio played on opposite sides of the net, this weekend, DiCaprio teamed up with Scott Eastwood, son of Clint. TMZ distressingly described them as “bro-in’ down between serves” and indeed, there is a picture of them high-fiving.

Who do you think Leo will play with next? Will any Pussy Posse members make an appearance? An actual volleyball player? Only time will tell.