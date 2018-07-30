Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Daily Mail

Lindsay Lohan’s new teaser for her reality show is 18 seconds of sheer perfection. There’s the blown kiss. The sunglass tilt! And pop-electronic music that sounds like it could’ve been a ringtone from 2007 called “beach party.” While there’s not yet an official date, Lohan Beach Club (a working title) is slated to premiere sometime in 2019, at which point we’ll finally get a look into what transpires at Lohan’s Mykonos club, and whether she fired the two staffers who egregiously violated the club’s strict dress code.

“I’ve joined the MTV family, and I’m Lindsay Lohan,” Lohan says in the clip. “Get ready!” (Okay we’re waiting!)