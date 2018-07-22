Lindsay Lohan’s New Reality Series Is a Grecian Vanderpump Rules

Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

We can already see the penultimate episode where Lisa Vanderpump storms in, feather boas in hand, and tells Lindsay Lohan everything she’s doing wrong. After teasing the likelihood of a reality series set at Lohan’s Mykonos club, aptly named the the Lohan Beach House and stretched “along a healthy stretch of the Kalo Livadi beach,” MTV has confirmed the show has indeed been picked up and is currently filming. THR reports that the series will revolve around Lohan “and the staff of the Lohan Beach House at work and, presumably, after hours,” as they work hard and play harder around the Mediterranean. Lohan also has plans to open another beach club on the island of Rhodes, perfect for any spin-off opportunities that may arise. Just give us the premiere already!