This Artist’s Giant Yarn Sculptures Explode With Color
Liz Collins has transformed her Brooklyn studio into a wonderland of color, pattern, and texture with the infinitely varied medium of textiles. Her larger-than-life-sized work is cut, woven, stitched, and spun by hand, and is draped across rooms in intense, eye-grabbing exhibitions. The Cut paid a visit to her studio to find out more about her process.
