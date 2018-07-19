This Artist’s Giant Yarn Sculptures Explode With Color

Liz Collins has transformed her Brooklyn studio into a wonderland of color, pattern, and texture with the infinitely varied medium of textiles. Her larger-than-life-sized work is cut, woven, stitched, and spun by hand, and is draped across rooms in intense, eye-grabbing exhibitions. The Cut paid a visit to her studio to find out more about her process.

