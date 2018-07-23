Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of July 23

On Thursday, Mercury goes retrograde in Leo — and Saturn, Pluto, Mars, and Neptune are still retrograde, too. It’s difficult to want to live carefully or quietly during Leo season, but this might not be the time for making grand, big moves. If you move through the world with care this week, you’ll be able to see clearly, and the world might reward you for it later.

Aries

You know, already, that you can ask for what you need — whether that’s material conditions, or love, or the space to dream. But if asking for it doesn’t work, you can always make demands. And if demanding doesn’t work, you can shape your life with the force of your own energy, your own power. Don’t let anyone tell you that you have to speak in a quiet voice — but don’t let anyone tell you that you have to shout, either. There are so many strategies available to you, so many ways to build the life you need.

Taurus

This week, don’t shy away from the sound of your own voice, even when it’s at its top volume, even when it echoes down hallways, off mountains. This week, don’t back down when the people you know really look at you at long last. So much of the work you do happens quietly, unseen or unknown or unappreciated. This week, if you’re given an opportunity to speak up — to share your vision, to say your own name out loud — take it and don’t be afraid.

Gemini

The worst thing in the world, sometimes, is being advised to be patient — as though it’s easy and possible to calm yourself down, as though quieting your own anxiety is as simple as closing a door. But still, sometimes, waiting is all there is to do. For all your aliveness, all your energy, all your power to change your own life, you can’t make time move any faster. The thing you need most is somewhere up ahead. The sweetest day of the year is moving closer, and you can’t do anything to make arrive faster, except to keep living.

Cancer

You’re so attuned to the broad, moving world outside you that it can be easy to forget that you’re still the bright, glowing center of your own life. You’re so sensitive to the motion and noise around you that it can be easy to lose sight of your own powers. This week, ask yourself how you can honor your shimmering depths. What would happen if you let yourself really, truly let yourself believe in your own glowing, dreamy ideas? Give yourself permission to be a person who wants things, and then give yourself permission to take action.

Leo

This week, you can return to your truest, brightest self — the side of you that shines and reflects the gold of the sun, the side of you that lights up a room. For all the times the world has tried to shrink and restrict you, your heart has never grown dull. Can you remember how your body used to feel, sparking with wild energy? Can you remember how your dreams used to carry you, confident and unafraid? You can get some of that magic back this week, if you’ve lost it, and if you need it again.

Virgo

This week, try to pay attention to your desires as carefully as you pay attention to the streets around you. Try to pay attention to your moods as carefully as you pay attention to your body. You know how to navigate the physical world, and you do it courageously and well, but there are other kinds of reality, too. Confusion and joy are as real as the soil. The future is as real as what’s happening right now, it’s just harder to see from here.

Libra

Sometimes, you tell yourself the false story that you’re cowardly — maybe because of something somebody once told you, or maybe because you keep measuring yourself against some imaginary, perfect courage, or maybe just because we all think untrue, unkind things about ourselves sometimes. You imagine sometimes that you’re weak, but if there’s one thing you aren’t right now, it’s that. If you knew for a fact you were brave — because you are — what new doors would open up to you? What possibilities might suddenly become real?

Scorpio

This week, it can be possible to experience ambition without jealousy, to experience desire without greed. You’re probably told that it’s all inseparable — that your desire, your ambition, your intensity are all poisoned from the start. But it’s not true, and this week, it’s possible to do some untangling. It’s possible to let go of the cruel parts while still holding on to the pure, bright intensity that makes you feel so alive. If all your wildest, sharpest, truest desires were free of their darkest baggage, what would you be able to do?

Sagittarius

This week, you might feel restless or defiant or wild, and it might feel like the only solution is to break every boundary you see, to disobey every rule you’ve ever been told. But aiming for such a total escape might only make you feel more frustrated, not freer. The trick, this week, is to choose a set of rules you can live with. This is a kind of defiance, too: to create your own boundaries and live by them, to let your rebellion be guided by your own steady code.

Capricorn

When you don’t already have all your plans in place, when you don’t already have your whole route mapped out, it can feel as though you just should look the other way and forge ahead even if something feels off. But you don’t have to know exactly what’s right before you can find anything wrong. You don’t need to categorize and rationalize your feelings before you can speak them. Let yourself trust the way you notice the world. Let yourself speak your feelings out loud, even when their edges are still hazy.

Aquarius

You might be told that in order to be good, you need to blunt your sharp edges, or that you need to speak softly, or that you need to carry yourself with a constant apology on your lips. And even though you know this isn’t true, you might need to remind yourself of that this week. Sometimes goodness is strange, and sometimes it’s sharp, and the sun that can burn your skin is the same sun that fills the whole world with good, green life.

Pisces

You might feel a weird, knotty tension between conflicting desires this week — the desire to be left alone and a simultaneous desire to be known and seen; or maybe a hunger for change and a simultaneous hunger for sweet, steady balance. This doesn’t mean there’s something wrong with you. Eventually, the pieces will come together. Eventually, the noise in your head will resolve itself into music. For now, it’s okay not to know exactly what you want. It’s okay to sit with the hunger, and wait, and watch to see what shape it takes on.

