Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of July 9

On Tuesday, Jupiter, the planet of good fortune and growth, stations direct; it’s been retrograde since March, urging us to slow down and look within. Slowly, steadily, you might feel your life start expanding again. Quietly, strangely, you might feel your luck start to turn. Then on Thursday, there is a new moon and partial solar eclipse in Cancer. This will encourage us all to turn to our lush, deep inner lives. You’ll be able to feel your emotions truly, and in this space, you can plant a seed for the future.

Aries

Just because your love is real, that doesn’t make it easy to express. We don’t all speak the same language, and our emotions aren’t always simple or linear or knowable. It can be maddening to feel that, after all this time, you’re still learning how to channel certain vast, strange feelings, still learning how to prove to the world that you care. But if there’s some tight emotional knot you’ve been trying to untangle, you might feel it finally loosen this week, and for now, that can be enough.

Taurus

This week, let yourself pay careful attention to whatever it is that catches your attention — the textures, the details, the moments and words. Pay attention to the street you live on, or the building you live in, or the people you know. Others have so many demands about how and where you direct your miraculous attention, but that doesn’t mean they’re right. Anything can be worthy of your care — even what you’re told is insignificant. Anything can be worthy of your time.

Gemini

Let the questions you ask this week shift away from what type of person you want to be. Focus instead on what type of community you want to live in, and how you want to live among other people. You’re a person in conversation with a bright, wide world, and you don’t need to have your whole self figured out before you’re allowed to engage with others. You’re a person of your own, but you’re also, always, a person in motion, in relation to other people.

Cancer

It feels, sometimes, like life is made of so much preparation and so little living, so much planning and so little movement. Sometimes stillness and quiet offer solace, but sometimes they start to feel unending and unbearable. Finally, this week, the world might offer you action again. The pace might start to finally, gently, pick up. You can trust the work you’ve done in preparation for this moment. You can trust the desires that have led you here. You can jump back into sweet motion.

Leo

If something in your chest has been tight or inflexible, this week it might ease up. Some thorny, tough emotional core might soften. But softness isn’t the same thing as weakness, and this doesn’t necessarily mean you should stop your struggle, or that you should set down your ambitions and luxuriate in this sudden comfort. If anything, it’s this comfort that can allow you to move again. Where the world has been closed to you, it might open again, and you can bring all your wisdom, all your clarity, all your fire into the days ahead.

Virgo

Maybe lately it’s felt like time is pressing in on you — like there isn’t enough time to do all the work that calls to you, like there won’t be enough time to reach the place you’re traveling toward. This week, though, try not to worry so much. You can stretch out into your days, and still have all the time you need. You can move as fast or as slow as you want to, and it will be okay. Your time is still precious, but it isn’t prohibitively scarce, and it won’t trap or contain you.

Libra

It can be easy to get stuck in time, to forget the ways time flows and turns. It can be easy to look at your life as it is today and forget how much capacity there is for change, even now. You carry history inside you, and you carry futures, too. And if it feels difficult to be alive today, it hasn’t always been as hard as this. If it’s sweet to be alive today, it might be sweeter still tomorrow. If you start to feel caught, sometimes all you need is to believe in time’s motion again.

Scorpio

If you need to, this week you’ll have the power to turn off completely the bad, cruel voice that speaks quietly, deep inside you. If you need to, you can summon the power to mute all the useless, unkind voices that buzz all around you. You’re allowed to do this for yourself; it isn’t about refusing to be challenged, or to hear ideas different than your own. This week, you can create the conditions you need to flourish, and you can refuse to be distracted by anyone who tries to stop you.

Sagittarius

If there’s a rule or some piece of common wisdom you’ve been struggling to accept, this is a week to quietly throw it out. Maybe it’s something you hear, repeated, every day. Maybe it’s a line you heard once, long ago, and were never able to set down or shake. This week, you can find the freedom to get rid of the clutter that makes your own thoughts less hospitable, your own life less livable. The space in your head is so precious, so rich, and you don’t have to let it go to waste.

Capricorn

Often, it’s easy to imagine that if things feel difficult, the only option is to change your life, yourself, and your strategy entirely. And maybe sometimes this is true, but not right now. This is a week to make adjustments to the path you’re already on; it’s a week to keep doing the brave work you’ve been doing — just better, or stronger, or truer. You don’t have to burn your own life to the ground in order to find a sense of freshness, a sense of motion, a sense of sweet, flowing change.

Aquarius

Even now, after all the work you’ve done to become braver or stronger or freer, it’s still so easy to find yourself afraid of your own real power. It’s still so easy to avoid looking at your real desires. This week, do what you can to remember yourself again. Maybe you can find your center in a quiet space, or maybe in a space full of other people, moving around you, reflecting your light back to you. Don’t avoid the emotional or spiritual work you have to do just because it’s difficult.

Pisces

There are all these things you sometimes imagine are wrong with you, and this is a week to look straight at them. This will require a quiet strange courage, as still as a lake, and as deep. You can be brave enough to look at what you think are you flaws, and brave enough to know what it is you want to change, and brave enough, too, to see where you were wrong: where you were never so bad at all, just yourself.

