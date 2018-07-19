Mark Duplass Is Having a Very Rough Few Days on Twitter

Photo: Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

Yesterday, Mark Duplass, one half of the film-producing “Oh Right Those Guys” Brothers, sent a mystifying tweet that roiled the internet. Seemingly out of the blue, Duplass endorsed Ben Shapiro, a conservative commentator who has said transgender military members suffer from “severe mental illness” and blamed Trayvon Martin for getting shot, among other things.

In the tweet, which has since been deleted, Duplass urged his “fellow liberals” to consider following Shapiro, a “genuine person” whose “intentions are good.”

Duplass immediately faced backlash, with several people pointing to Shapiro’s history of racist tweets as evidence that his intentions are not, in fact, good. Today, Duplass apologized for his original tweet, saying it was a “disaster on so many levels.”

Some reactions to the original tweet:

Mark Duplass deleted his Ben Shapiro endorsement but he has been on this path for a while. pic.twitter.com/pURa2O6m6z — ishmael n. daro (@iD4RO) July 18, 2018

It’s always white men who think crossing the aisle is just about respecting a difference of opinion or willingness to be open minded.



A lot of us have our lives and human rights put in jeopardy by the horseshit people like Ben promote.



But cool, an asshole was nice to you once. — Ally Maynard (@missmayn) July 18, 2018

Hoping this apology didn’t count as one of Duplass’s daily “dorky hashtag” “tiny acts of kindness.”