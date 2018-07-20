Where to Find Quirky, Colorful Home-Décor Items

My first time shopping at Matchesfashion.com, I was pleasantly surprised when I opened the box. The British retailer is much beloved for its marble-patterned paper shipping boxes, which arrive on doorsteps lovingly packed with tissue and perfectly tied ribbon. Opening a box is like unwrapping an extremely chic gift — and fans love to save the boxes as closet organizers. They’re a nice size for storing odds and ends like socks and makeup, and a stylish home accessory.

So it’s only fitting that Matchesfashion is now selling home décor, as an expansion of its colorful sensibilities. A mix of home goods quietly launched online in early July, and it’s full of quirky yet stylish finds: from luxury brands like Gucci and Fornasetti, as well as lesser-known labels including Raawii ceramics, La DoubleJ plates, and more. Because the retailer also sells designer clothes, you can expect similar pricing for home goods, with most items on the more expensive end. Consider each purchase an accent piece or a really nice gift — a little goes a very long way.

$36, MATCHESFASHION Peter Pilotto Painted ceramic dessert plate One of the more inexpensive finds — this would also make for a lovely jewelry dish. $36 at MATCHESFASHION Buy

$51, MATCHESFASHION Raawii Strøm small ceramic bowl Raawii is a new Danish ceramics brand known for colorful ceramics like this bright orange bowl. Use it as a centerpiece or serving vessel. $51 at MATCHESFASHION Buy

$128, MATCHESFASHION La DoubleJ Dragonfly-print porcelain dessert plates Journalist J.J. Martin is a regular in street-style pictures and known for her vibrant, vintage-tinged outfits. Her La DoubleJ line echoes that aesthetic, like these colorfully illustrated dessert plates. $128 at MATCHESFASHION Buy

$328, MATCHESFASHION Cinnamon Projects Circa Mineral incense burner Yes, this is a very expensive incense holder, but it’s also very pretty to look at. $328 at MATCHESFASHION Buy

$375, MATCHESFASHION Campbell Rey Rosanna Murano stripe glasses Murano glass is beloved for its rich, saturated colors and high quality. $375 at MATCHESFASHION Buy

$202, MATCHESFASHION Preen by Thornton Bregazzi Tapestry and floral-print silk cushion For fall 2017, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi released a series of cozy-looking floral coats that resembled comforters swaddling the body. And now they have a home collection full of printed blankets and pillows that nod to that collection. $202 at MATCHESFASHION Buy

$1,522, MATCHESFASHION SAVED NY Malachite cashmere blanket The ultimate luxury: a gorgeous green cashmere blanket. $1,522 at MATCHESFASHION Buy

