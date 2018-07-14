Photo: Clive Mason/2018 Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton made their first public appearance together… without their husbands! Imagine that. The two Duchesses with British accents went to Wimbledon to watch Serena Williams play. Markle is a friend of Williams’s, who came to Windsor for the royal wedding in May. Meghan and Kate were impeccably well-dressed, and both displayed their own personal style. Kate was classic Duchess, while Meghan included her own Cali-cool influence (via a hat).

Middleton chose a light, printed dress with a pale pink bag. Markle wore gorgeous wide-leg pants, a striped shirt, and a white and black hat. Meghan’s Mirror, the go-to blog for all things Meghan Markle’s closet, identified the pants and top as Ralph Lauren, and the hat as Maison Michel.

As always, Middleton wore her hair in a bouncy blowout. Meghan went back to her old staple, the messy bun. Before the game, the duo met with former female tennis champions, as well as young players.

The game hasn’t begun, yet, but hopefully we’ll see some loud whoops from Meghan as she watches her friend play.