Guess How Meghan Markle Is Spending Her Birthday

Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

If there’s one thing I know about Meghan Markle, it’s that she had a royal wedding not too long ago, and I therefore assume she must love or at least like weddings. So it’s only fitting she will be spending her upcoming 37th birthday with British ginger Prince Harry doing something I figure she enjoys or doesn’t mind: Attending a wedding.

Last year, before their royal engagement was announced (do you even remember what the world was like back then?), Meghan and Prince Harry spent her August 4 birthday in Botswana, a place they seem to visit regularly. But this year, they will be celebrating her big day by … celebrating the love of two other people at a wedding that isn’t theirs. As People reports, the wedding in question is that of Charlie Van Straubenzee — a childhood friend of Prince Harry — and Daisy Jenks.

And in case you’re asking, “Couldn’t these royals skip the nuptials of these very fancy commoners to have a private birthday celebration of their own?,” well, it turns out Prince Harry is actually in the wedding. Royal photographer Tim Rooke posted on Twitter that the prince is going to be serving as best man during the ceremony:

Unfortunately I will be missing the wedding of Charlie Van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks where Prince Harry will be best man on August 4th in Churt Surrey as I will be on the beach .Can't do everything! — Rookie (@royalfocus1) July 27, 2018

People also notes that Van Straubenzee is close with Prince William and Kate Middleton, so they’re also expected to attend. We can only assume that the four royals will have a toast and some lemon elderflower cake later that evening at Kensington Palace (where they all live) in Meghan’s honor.