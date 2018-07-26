Meghan Markle Wore a Denim-Esque Dress

Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle may have lived in the majestic oasis of Canada for several years as she filmed Suits, but it appears as though she has decided to fully assimilate to her new country (the United Kingdom, of which she is a duchess) by wearing what appears to be denim at a polo match — in a way that is not a Canadian tuxedo.

In her former Toronto life, Meghan was spotted, well, at least once wearing the denim-on-denim look commonly referred to as a Canadian tuxedo. (Whether that term is offensive or not, I have no idea, but as a Canadian myself, I embrace it.) But on Thursday, while attending Prince Harry’s Sentebale Polo Cup in the U.K., Meghan again opted for a denim-esque look, only this time it was a very fancy dress by Carolina Herrera.

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan paired her dress — which, of course, is sold out but otherwise retails for $2,190 — with nude bow pumps by Aquazzura, a J.Crew rattan clutch (which is still available, shockingly, for just $70.99), blue topaz earrings by Birks, and some chic shades.

But I guess this all makes sense, since rumors have been swirling that Meghan isn’t supposed to wear tuxedos anymore anyway.