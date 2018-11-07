Meghan Markle’s Best Outfits in Ireland: An Explainer

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle arrived in Ireland on Tuesday with her newly minted accent, ready to get down to business. She stepped off the plane in Dublin with Prince Harry for their very-official, very-stylish tour of the country wearing an on-theme, green Givenchy blouse and skirt shown below. (I’ve heard Ireland is extremely green.) With two pockets on the front of her skirt, the look was sophisticated and professional — plus she carried a briefcase-esque Strathberry bag, which matched her tan Paul Andrew heels.

Photo: Joe Giddens/WireImage

That night, Markle showed off her fun side, in a sleeveless, little black Emilia Wickstead dress, which she wore to a summer garden party at Glencairn House, the British ambassador’s headquarters. Wickstead was an interesting choice of designer, if you recall the drama surrounding her allegedly insulting Markle’s wedding dress, but clearly that’s all water under the bridge now.

Photo: Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Photo: Andrew Parsons - Pool/Getty Images

The following day, Markle got serious again in a gray Roland Mouret dress. (Excuse me, if we’re being regal, the color “taupe.”) Like most of her looks, it featured a boatneck collar and was cinched at the waist with a ruffle detail. Why is Markle so obsessed with boatnecks in particular? We think it might be Givenchy designer Clare Waight Keller’s influence, as she herself is inspired by Hubert de Givenchy’s historical love of powerful, dramatic shoulders. It’s also a way for Markle to be both conservative and a bit daring with her clothing. “Daring” may seem like a strong word to describe a collar that shows only a small sliver of someone’s upper half, but in the context of buttoned-up royal attire, it’s not nothing.

Markle saved the best look for last, when she attended the Gaelic Sports Festival at Croke Park wearing a black Givenchy pantsuit.

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Forget World Cup uniforms, this is what we’d like to wear to a sports stadium, or really anywhere, any day. Again, the jacket, which was cropped short, had strong shoulders that gave it a sharp, modern-looking shape. Markle wore it with a simple white T-shirt underneath, and carried a little Givenchy bag with her, which was equally angular.

As a whole, Markle’s Ireland trip was a fashion tour de force, and another job well-done by her stylist, Jessica Mulroney.