Meghan Markle Doesn’t Agree With Certain Royal Rules

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle has only been royal for about two months now (since her wedding to Prince Harry, naturally), which means she’s still new to the bizarrely specific etiquette rules that members of the British royal family must follow. So it’s understandable that she reportedly doesn’t quite get the point of some of them.

It should be noted, first and foremost, that the rules of being royal are quite complicated. You can’t walk in front of the queen or apparently eat garlic; there’s a ton of etiquette behind how deep your curtsey or bow should be and also how to properly position your tiara. There are also rules about what you can and cannot wear (long hemlines, limited pants for women), and even what opinions you can express. The rules are oddly nit-picky and, forgive me, a tad outdated — and Meghan seems to agree with that sentiment, according to People.

Meghan has picked up some of the rules already, but “has found certain rules in the royal household difficult to understand, like the fact that the Queen prefers women in dresses or skirts rather than trouser suits, and is often asking Harry why things have to be done in a certain way,” a source told People.

The source continued, “I think she finds it a little frustrating at times, but this is her new life, and she has to deal with it.”

Of course, Meghan has likely been learning the ins-and-outs of these rules during the so-called “duchess training” she’s been undergoing since her royal wedding. Senior palace adviser Samantha Cohen has apparently been instructed to teach Meghan everything she needs to know about being the Duchess of Sussex, including the ins and outs of royal life. Meghan was also spotted getting royal pointers from Queen Elizabeth during their recent road trip together.

We can only pray that Meghan, who loves garlic, will one day be allowed to eat it again.