Meghan Markle Wore Lady Gaga’s Favorite Designer

Photo: Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP

What do Lady Gaga and Meghan Markle have in common?

Fashion designer Brandon Maxwell, apparently. Markle arrived at the ‘Your Commonwealth’ Youth Challenge Reception in London’s Marlborough House on Thursday wearing a yellow sleeveless dress designed by Maxwell, who has worked as Gaga’s stylist and fashion director since 2012.

Maxwell founded his own New York–based label in 2015. Since then, his ready-to-wear designs have earned high praise from critics, and they’ve been worn by big names such as Oprah, Tiffany Haddish, and now Meghan Markle.

Markle’s outfit was notable not only for its brightness — the Duchess’s uniform has lately been one of cream-colored, conservative boat necks — but also her choice of an American designer. Since getting married in Givenchy, Markle has worn a number of dresses by the French house’s designer, British-born Clare Waight Keller. So perhaps she chose an American as a flash of subtle patriotism following the Fourth of July.

It’s nice to see Markle supporting American designers beyond her love of brands like Everlane — especially emerging ones like Maxwell, who make the New York Fashion Week calendar worth looking at. Her endorsement of Canadian brands certainly did big business. It’s about time she supported the homies, as Jonah Hill would say.

You can buy Markle’s yellow dress here while it’s still in stock. And it’s on sale!

