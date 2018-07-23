Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister Joins Celebrity Big Brother

Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

Lord, grant us the confidence (and time management skills) of a scorned half-sister who has nothing better to do than attempt to besmirch a new member of the royal family. Samantha Markle — or rather, Samantha Grant — the half-sister of Meghan Markle who’s currently in the process of publishing a memoir about her “social climber” sis entitled The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister, is reportedly set to join the U.K.’s upcoming season of Celebrity Big Brother. (Can’t imagine why she’s surprised she never got invited to the royal wedding.)

Per Page Six, Grant is joining a season primarily filled with British reality stars who have faced some kind of scandal in 2018, as the season will introduce housemates that have “all been caught up in their own media controversies.” Or, as as showrunner Paul Osborne puts it: “This year all the celebrity housemates have a unique shared experience, they’ve all weathered their own media storms. Under Big Brother’s eye their stories will be once again firmly in the spotlight and in the national conversation.” Well, since some of Grant’s most egregious controversies of the year include staging paparazzi photos of her father for money and suggesting Prince Harry marry someone else, we have a feeling she’ll fit in just fine.