Meredith Vieira Says There Was ‘Sexism’ On 60 Minutes

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Meredith Vieira revealed that while she worked on the set of 60 Minutes in 1991, she experienced “sexism.” She was asked about her time working for CBS following the New Yorker report detailing allegations of abuse against CBS CEO Les Moonves.

Vieira discussed her time at CBS during the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour. Variety reported that Vieira would not comment directly on the allegations against Moonves, but detail her own experiences working for the network – which was before Moonves joined CBS.

“I think there was sexism for sure,” Vieira said, according to Variety. “I never was harassed, per se. But it was difficult during the time that I was, particularly at that show, to navigate your way as a woman who wasn’t following the party line.”

While she said she experienced sexism at CBS, Vieira said she never experienced any harassment. “I certainly never experienced anything bordering on harassment anywhere I’ve been,” she explained. “Maybe they’re scared of me.”