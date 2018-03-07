Michael Kors channeled uptown glamour for its latest fall campaign. For the signature collection, photography duo Inez & Vinoodh shot Binx Walton lounging in a rose-print dress and leopard boots on a private jet, Champagne and matching luggage in tow. And for Michael by Michael Kors, photographer Lachlan Bailey shot a spread featuring Andreea Diaconu exiting a hotel in the brand’s signature aviators, sitting Central Park–side in a fur coat with two well-groomed Afghan Hounds, and sipping coffee at the classic New York establishment Lexington Candy Shop. I like these bitches’ lives.