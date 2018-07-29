Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Michelle Obama simply can’t get enough of Beyoncé and Jay’z On the Run II tour, as she was spotted dancing at the Landover, Maryland show not even two weeks after going to her first in Paris. But this time, instead of bringing along Sasha and Malia, Michelle got down with her husband and Bey super-fan, Barack.

Whereas Michelle wasn’t shy about throwing her arms up and dancing early into the concert, Barack was more apprehensive, though he couldn’t fight his dad moves for long. Below, watch the couple dance like no one’s watching, though of course everyone was.