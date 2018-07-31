Nick Jonas Is Both an ‘Old Soul’ and ‘Mature,’ According to a Mysterious Source

Photo: Sujit Jaiswal/AFP/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra, 36, and third Jonas brother Nick Jonas, 25, recently became the latest celebrity pair to get engaged after only a few weeks of dating (what a romantic trend!). But in case you’re worried that the couple’s 11-year age difference may be an issue, a mysterious “source” (who?) wants to ease your anxiety: Turns out, Jonas is “mature.”

Speaking “exclusively” with People, this unspecified source close to Jonas (who could it be?) says that the singer is an “old soul” who “likes older women.” The “source” (please I have to know) told the magazine, “The age difference is not a big deal to them whatsoever. Nick loves dating older women, and if anything it makes Priyanka even more attractive to him.”

As proof, People reminds us all that Jonas used to date Olivia Culpo, who is one year older than he is, and Kate Hudson, who is 14 years older than him, so it’s not his first time at this rodeo. The all-knowing source (help, I’m desperate, tell me immediately who this is!) then added that Jonas has “always been mature for his age.”

This source (at this point, I assume it is a wise mystic who has been watching over the Jonas Brothers for years?) also said that Jonas is “obsessed” with Priyanka (whose close friend Meghan Markle reportedly recently gave the couple her blessing) and that even though he thinks Priyanka is “beautiful,” he’s also “drawn to her intelligence.”

Ah, yes, how grown up of him. Thank you to the “source.”