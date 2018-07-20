25 Deals From Nordstrom’s Huge Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom’s huge anniversary sale event officially begins today, with deals on everything from shoes and bags to sweaters and jeans (and luxury beauty!). There are a few chic summer pieces like floral dresses and sandals, but it’s especially good if you want to get a head start on fall shopping. Look deep enough, and you’ll even find some good designer deals. The sale ends August 3, which leaves plenty of time to shop, but of course the really great stuff won’t last long. We’ve gathered 25 of the best buys below, so scroll down and start shopping.

$35, Nordstrom Free People Intimately FP Make Me Up Thong Bodysuit $35 (was $58, now 40% off) $35 at Nordstrom Buy

$106, Nordstrom Good American High Waist Raw Hem Skinny Jeans $106 (was $159, now 33% off) $106 at Nordstrom Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.