25 Deals From Nordstrom’s Huge Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom’s huge anniversary sale event officially begins today, with deals on everything from shoes and bags to sweaters and jeans (and luxury beauty!). There are a few chic summer pieces like floral dresses and sandals, but it’s especially good if you want to get a head start on fall shopping. Look deep enough, and you’ll even find some good designer deals. The sale ends August 3, which leaves plenty of time to shop, but of course the really great stuff won’t last long. We’ve gathered 25 of the best buys below, so scroll down and start shopping.

Free People Intimately FP Make Me Up Thong Bodysuit
$35, Nordstrom
Halogen Seamless Bandeau
$12, Nordstrom
SP Black Raw Edge Crop Flare Jeans
$39, Nordstrom
Ted Baker London Faux Leather Zip Pouch
$36, Nordstrom
Topshop Kimono Wrap Blouse
$40, Nordstrom
Halogen Belted Skirt
$59, Nordstrom
Free People Lost in You Midi Dress
$77, Nordstrom
Eliza J High/Low Faux Wrap Shirtdress
$99, Nordstrom
J. Crew Dover Blazer
$132, Nordstrom
Felina Short Sleeve Bodysuit
$21, Nordstrom
Sejour Pleat Tunic
$50, Nordstrom
J.Crew End on End Sleep Shirt
$45, Nordstrom
Calvin Klein Modern T-Shirt Bra
$30, Calvin Klein
Halogen Gathered Neck Blouse
$46, Nordstrom
Good American High Waist Raw Hem Skinny Jeans
$106, Nordstrom
Topshop Ribbed Body-Con Midi Dress
$26, Nordstrom
Billabong Forever Wild Floral Print Wrap Dress
$43, Nordstrom
Vince Camuto Smocked Neck Blouse
$59, Nordstrom
Topshop Stripe Jumpsuit
$80, Nordstrom
Vince Camuto Tie Waist Crepe Jumpsuit
$105, Nordstrom
Loeffler Randall Luisa Sandal
$250, Nordstrom
Herschel Trade Supply Co. Trade 20-Inch Wheeled Carry-On
$100, Nordstrom
Wit & Wisdom Ab-solution Straight Leg Jeans
$50, Nordstrom
1901 Midi Shirtdress
$83, Nordstrom
Helmut Lang Distressed Wool & Alpaca Blend Cardigan
$320, Nordstrom
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

